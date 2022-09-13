 Skip to main content
Prominent Native Hawaiians named to Mauna Kea authority

Mauna Kea Giant Telescope

FILE - The sun sets behind telescopes on July 14, 2019, at the summit of the Big Island's Mauna Kea in Hawaii. A working group tasked by the state Legislature to come up with recommendations for a new management plan for Hawaii's tallest peak and its affiliated telescopes released the first draft of its proposal Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

 Caleb Jones

HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige on Monday appointed several people, including some prominent Native Hawaiian activists, to a new board charged with managing Mauna Kea summit lands underneath some of the world’s most advanced astronomical observatories.

Two of the eight appointees — Lanakila Mangauil and Noe Noe Wong-Wilson — were leaders of 2019 protests that brought a halt to the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, the latest observatory proposed for the mountain on Hawaii’s Big Island.

