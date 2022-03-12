Project Pilina supporting children in foster care

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and a local nonprofit has a number of events to help enrich the lives of children in foster care. They’re organized by Project Pilina, a program of nonprofit group Partners in Development Foundation.
This year’s campaign theme is “I Belong,” to highlight that there is a place for all keiki and the need for community conversations around Hawaii’s foster care system.
This year events include Hawaii Spring Art Contest which will runs from now until March 21. Students K-12 statewide are encouraged to create original art pieces that reflect and incorporate what belonging means to them.
The winning design will be featured on a t-shirt in celebration of Foster Care Awareness Month and the “I Belong” theme. Five prize packages from Wet‘n’Wild and Project Pilina will be awarded to the top artists selected.
The Wet‘n’Wild After Party Hawaii Spring Break Celebration will be held on March 19, 2022, 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Project Pilina will be distributing discount cards to use exclusively on March 19 at the Wet‘n’Wild After Party with a Diveʻn’Movie event featuring Disney’s latest film, Encanto, a tale of an extraordinary family.
Discount cards for Wet‘n’Wild obtained from Brunch & Spree may be redeemed for half off admission to Wet‘n’Wild (up to a party of four) or upgrade a season pass for free, and be entered in Wet‘n’Wild’s two-year lease car giveaway to celebrate the new MINI of Hawaiʻi at Kapolei dealership.
