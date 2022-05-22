Project Hokulani looks to increase number of Native Hawaiians going into STEM

Project Hōkūlani is an educational research project funded by the U.S. Department of Education, Native Hawaiian Education Program Grant. The Project Hōkūlani research team is housed at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Now in its third year, the year-long program is open to Native Hawaiian students entering their freshman to senior years of high school, on the islands of Hawai'i, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, and Oʻahu.
The free program provides participants with bi-monthly sessions throughout the school year focused on science exploration within Native Hawaiian culture and hands-on activities; college preparation and dual credit opportunities; paid internships; and mentoring.
"Explore the importance of working as a scientist or technology specialist, engineer, mathematician right here in our local communities," said project coordinator Jerrik Feliciano.
The program is also geared towards helping participating students' families, providing monthly ‘ohana gatherings that prepare high school parents and families with college tips and resources; strategies to help children learn science at home; and other culture-based science activities.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.