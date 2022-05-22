 Skip to main content
Project Hōkūlani looks to increase number of Native Hawaiians going into STEM

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Increasing the numbers of Native Hawaiians going into STEM related fields: science, technology, engineering and math.

That is the goal of Project Hōkūlani.

Project Hōkūlani is an educational research project funded by the U.S. Department of Education, Native Hawaiian Education Program Grant. The Project Hōkūlani research team is housed at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Now in its third year, the year-long program is open to Native Hawaiian students entering their freshman to senior years of high school, on the islands of Hawai'i, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, and Oʻahu.

Download PDF Project Hokulani flyer

The free program provides participants with bi-monthly sessions throughout the school year focused on science exploration within Native Hawaiian culture and hands-on activities; college preparation and dual credit opportunities; paid internships; and mentoring.

"Explore the importance of working as a scientist or technology specialist, engineer, mathematician right here in our local communities," said project coordinator Jerrik Feliciano.

The program is also geared towards helping participating students' families, providing monthly ‘ohana gatherings that prepare high school parents and families with college tips and resources; strategies to help children learn science at home; and other culture-based science activities.

Project Hōkūlani is currently accepting applications for its 2022-2023 school year. Applications are due by June 17, 2022.

For more information, visit the Project Hōkūlani website or email projecth@hawaii.edu.

