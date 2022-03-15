Program aims to educate new Hawaii residents on local communities, culture By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 15, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new initiative underway is aimed at helping people who have recently moved to the islands for work have a better understanding of the culture and community they are joining.It's called "HITOP" which stands for Hawaii Talent On Boarding Program. The program lasts eight weeks and is meant to bridge the divide for those coming from the mainland.Participants will visit historic places and work in nature doing clean up work and service days at Fish Ponds to learn about the land and local values.Organizers believe providing these experiences and opportunities will help keep skilled workers here in Hawaii.The program is geared towards people who moved to the state in the last 6 to 24 monthsTap here to learn more information about the program. Top-stories New group of remote workers expected in Hawaii as part of 'Movers and Shakas' program By Eddie Dowd Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hawaii Oahu Hawaiian Program Work Sociology Opportunity Organizer Skilled Worker Participant Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Kahului getting new food truck hub, "Maui STREET Market" Updated Jan 30, 2022 Local New Honolulu cafe offers drinks and group therapy for teens Updated Mar 5, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD releases photos of person of interest in deadly Waipahu shooting Updated 21 hrs ago Local Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police say Jan 15, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested in Waianae area murder investigation Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local The Honolulu Zoo and all public golf courses closed due to weather Updated Dec 6, 2021 Recommended for you