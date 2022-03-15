 Skip to main content
Program aims to educate new Hawaii residents on local communities, culture

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new initiative underway is aimed at helping people who have recently moved to the islands for work have a better understanding of the culture and community they are joining.

It's called "HITOP" which stands for Hawaii Talent On Boarding Program. The program lasts eight weeks and is meant to bridge the divide for those coming from the mainland.

Participants will visit historic places and work in nature doing clean up work and service days at Fish Ponds to learn about the land and local values.

Organizers believe providing these experiences and opportunities will help keep skilled workers here in Hawaii.

The program is geared towards people who moved to the state in the last 6 to 24 months

Tap here to learn more information about the program.

