Pro surfer Mikala Jones dies at 44 after surfing accident in Indonesia

  • Updated
  • 0
Mikala Jones
Christopher Ruppel/Getty

(CNN) — Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 following a fatal accident while surfing in Indonesia’s Mentawai Islands on Sunday.

Jones was known throughout the surfing world for the mesmerizing photos and videos he took while riding inside of breaking waves, offering a unique first person perspective into the sport.

