Privately-owned section of Leahi Avenue continues to frustrate residents near Diamond Head

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores hold through this evening and slowly decrease
from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and
dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Community members remain concerned over a privately owned road near Diamond Head. Residents in the area say plans for the City and County of Honolulu to reacquire the road have been stalled for years now.
The debate over street ownership has been two years in the making since Mary Moriarty Jones bought a section of Leahi Avenue alongside Waikiki Elementary for $10 in a quitclaim deed.
Her reasoning for acquiring the road was to make it safer young students and their parents to access the school on foot. Jones installed designated parking stalls with hopes of slowing down traffic. But an unintended consequence of those stalls is that it bottlenecks drivers down to one lane, with oncoming cars are forced to yield for each other.
That is where the controversy begins. Frustrated residents say that the changes to the road have actually made the street more dangerous for pedestrians -- so much so that the Honolulu City Council voted unanimously more than 10 months ago for the city to reacquire ownership of Leahi Avenue.
Still, no action has been made. And neighborhood board meetings still discuss the hot-topic issue.
“Based on what he told us, that the city was going to return the street as it was, that means all those little white things gotta go -- the parking the food trucks, the trailer with the kayaks, all the broke down cars, all that stuff’s got to go. And that anything that happened moving forward would be discussed with the community,” said Marilyn Mick with the Diamond Head Neighborhood Board.
Diamond Head Neighborhood Board members say they're continuously working with Honolulu Managing Director Mike Formby to ensure the job is done. Of course, this is of particular importance to residents with the upcoming school year, as concerns remain about student safety.