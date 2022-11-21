Prisma Dance performing 'Seasons' dance production this weekend in Kaneohe

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM HST THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY OVER
LEEWARD AREAS...
.Strong winds and low humidity will produce critical fire conditions
today over leeward areas. Humidity levels will increase and wind
speeds will decrease on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM HST this morning to 6 PM
HST this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent from the late morning through
afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10
feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward Waters,
Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Prisma Dance students have created a production called "Seasons" that shows the natural change of the four seasons using elements of dance, acrobatics, music, and poetry.
The dance will depict how God created the natural world to illustrate supernatural truths. It will show the beauty found in every season. The students chose the beautiful costumes that embrace the colors and feel of each season.
The performance is serving as a fundraiser to support Camp Ohana's dance and music program. It is providing free dance and music lessons to children's orphanages in Kenya. This performance will be able to provide hundreds of orphans with an opportunity to experience dance, drumming, ukulele, and photography for a year.
"We're so excited our dancers can support other dancers in Kenya" said Prisma Dance director, Nicole Lam.
Dancers Emma Hughes and Ester Tang said they are excited to see their vision come to life.
"We can together and put this show together. This has been our baby. We've poured our heart into this show to make it the beautiful production it is" Tang said.
"It all started with a little idea and it has turned into a big thing" said Hughes.
The performance will be on Nov. 25 and 26 at Paliku Theater.