Priced out of Paradise | Census data shows more local families leaving Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is one of the most beautiful places to live in America. But the high cost of living is forcing thousands of people to leave.
Kristi Porlas runs a small home business making chocolate-dipped strawberries in Kaimuki. She says her family of six have become the latest statistics as more local people are forced to move out of state to make ends meet.
"Everybody's leaving because it's just too hard down here," she said. "It's super hard to leave home. My family is here, everything that I've ever known is here."
Thousands of Hawaii residents are leaving their homes in the islands, many of them like the Porlas 'ohana.
Based on the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, more than 15,000 people left the state for other parts of the U.S. over the past year alone, up from 13,000 five years ago.
That's according to a study by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, which found the biggest reason people are moving away is the cost of housing and taxes, as well as government regulations.
"We're seeing local families that have lived here for generations unable to stay in Hawaii. We're seeing kupuna, we're seeing young people, we're seeing people at every level of economic class leaving the islands for greener pastures," said Kelii Akina, president and CEO of the Grassroot Institute. "That's something we have to stop."
The non-profit says it's time for lawmakers to step up to change policies that attract businesses and bring jobs that pay enough for people to live in paradise.
And the Porlas 'ohana hopes that will happen one day soon.
"I will miss home, I will miss my family, I will miss beaches," Porlas said. "I will miss the weather and everything in between, but hopefully one day we'll get to come back."
