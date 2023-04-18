President's order could help Hawaii's long term and child care workers

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7
feet. Winds trending west and weakening Friday afternoon across Kauai
and Oahu waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 1030 PM HST.
* At 823 PM HST, showers were located along a line extending from 20
nm northwest of FAD Buoy CO to 52 nm south of FAD Buoy CK, moving
north at 30 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy DK, Kilauea Lighthouse, FAD Buoy J, FAD Buoy
CO, Waianae Harbor, FAD Buoy S and FAD Buoy WK.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order Tuesday to expand access to affordable high-quality child care, and also provide more support for long term care workers.
The executive order could could reduce or eliminate some families co-payments for child care, set minimum staffing standards for nursing homes or tie Medicare payments to healthcare facilities retention of workers. Some of the impacts of the order to improve care for Hawaii families and the environment for healthcare workers.
Like some senior citizens, Paul Kaweheokalani is looking at long term care, which can be a big expense for those on a fixed income.
"It is good if the government can help seniors out, with medical help, and health care and all that. Because we can't work. Our days are done, and a lot of us are at the point where we physically cannot do everything," said Kaweheokalani.
Cost is just one of the challenges to getting long term care in Hawaii. Another is the shortage of employees to take care of patients.
"The problem we have is staffing, with 250-300 available beds each day, but we don't have staff for all of the beds we have," said Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel.
In healthcare facilities, a large majority of long term healthcare workers are certified nurses aides, who earn on average $20/hour.
While there are programs in place to train more of these workers, they are not being trained fast enough to fill the need.
"Unless something dramatic happens, we will be short of these workers for for another 1-2 years," added Raethel.
The problem is not just at long term care facilities, but also for those who provide care at home.
"We see incredible challenges in the kupuna care workforce," said Honolulu County Executive of Elderly Affairs Derrick Ariyoshi.
President Biden signed an executive order that would consider issuing regulations and guidance to improve the quality of home care jobs, while also providing more resources for family caregivers, and even reallocate federal money to provide more long term care workers.
"The executive order is a great first step to recognize the critical challenges of family caregivers, as well as providing care for older adults and kupuna,"added Ariyoshi.
The order could also boost child care in the islands by reducing or eliminate some families co-payments.
"Right now, child care In Hawaii costs more than college tuition on average," stated Honolulu County Early Childhood Resource Coordinator Ted Burke.
There would also be more resources devoted to training workers, which would also make it available to more island families.
"We have about 65% capacity of licensed, regulated child care facilities. The reason we are only at 65% capacity is we don't have enough workforce," added Burke.
He adds some Hawaii families pay 15% of their income for child care right now, but would like to see those costs come down to no more than 7% - like they average across the rest of the country.