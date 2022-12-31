President Biden signs legislation to support Native Hawaiian women impacted by gender-based violence

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's efforts to tackle inflation, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Up until now, Native Hawaiian and indigenous individuals have been excluded from receiving support from the Violence Against Women Act, which provides resources to survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
President Joe Biden signed into law recent legislation led by Sen. Mazie Hirono to allow Native Hawaiian survivors of violence to receive critical programs and resources.
The law will provide funding to native Hawaiian organizations whose goals are to serve women who have suffered from violence.
Lasconia says AF3IRM will be applying for federal funding in hopes of growing the organization and reaching more people in need. She says although this legislation is a step in the right direction the focus also needs to be on ending violence.
"We really do have to be honest with ourselves and name the root of the problem instead of having a lump of money people can access after they experience that violence. So while this is a huge step forward, we need to take a step back and realize we need to address the systemic problems that create this violence over and over again," Lasconia said.