President Biden commutes sentences of 31 convicted of drug crimes, including Oahu man

  • Updated
Jail generic
Courtesy: Grant Durr via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4/AP) -- An Oahu man was among 31 people who had their prison sentence commuted by President Joe Biden.

Shawn Paaaina of Ewa Beach was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and five years of supervised release in September 2019. He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute.

