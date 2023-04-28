President Biden commutes sentences of 31 convicted of drug crimes, including Oahu man

HONOLULU (KITV4/AP) -- An Oahu man was among 31 people who had their prison sentence commuted by President Joe Biden.
Shawn Paaaina of Ewa Beach was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and five years of supervised release in September 2019. He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Paaaina’s commuted sentence will go into effect on June 30, 2023, worth the remainder to be served in home confinement. The five years of supervised release will remain in effect.
The commutations came as the White House announced a set of policy actions across 20 different agencies meant to improve the criminal justice system, which disproportionately affects Black and other non-white communities.
In addition to Hawaii, those whose sentences were commuted men and women convicted of drug possession in Iowa, Indiana, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas, and they will all finish serving time June 30. If any are in prison, they will finish out their terms in home confinement, and won't have to pay the rest of their fines which range from $5,000 to $20,000.
The Democratic president has commuted the sentences of 75 other people so far. He also pardoned thousands who were convicted of “simple possession" of marijuana under federal law, and others who have long since served out their sentences.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.