"Preserve Your Family Stories on Video" | Free workshop hosted by local videographers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Every family has stories. And almost everybody has a smartphone. But most people don't realize they can use what they already have to preserve those precious stories.
Teaching families the knowledge and skills to preserve their family stories is the idea behind a free workshop coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The workshop will be hosted by Nolan and Jamie Hong. The husband-wife team owns Pop Creative Media and have conducted over 500 interviews through their company since 2016.
"Everyone has the ability to capture these stories and they don't need to hire a company unless they want to," said Nolan Hong.
The workshop is completely free, there is no limit to how many people can participate, and no pre-registration is required.
"We can tell stories of our parents to our children but there is something about hearing their voice and seeing their mannerisms. You can’t replace that," said Nolan. "This is something that is for future generations, this younger generation who may not be able to appreciate it now but will absolutely love it in the future."
Here are the details:
What: Free workshop to teach families best practices for recording their kūpuna’s stories on video using their smartphone, from set-up to conducting the interview.
Why: The pandemic has forced us to acknowledge that our loved ones won't be here forever. By recording an oral history video with our kūpuna, we honor them while preserving their memories so future generations can have a greater appreciation for where they came from. It's the perfect project for the holidays, when families are gathering and spending a lot of time together.
How: Experienced interviewer and professional videographer Nolan Hong will take attendees through the interview process, from framing and audio to what questions to ask and what to do with the footage. Attendees will feel confident and empowered to record an oral history video with their loved ones this holiday season.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.