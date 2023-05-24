Preparing for Hawaiian monk seal Pualani's weaning

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi will soon be ending her nursing period with her pup, Pualani. The pair have been at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki for the last five weeks.
Monk seal mothers typically nurse their pups for five to seven weeks before abruptly leaving. This bucolic scene at Kaimana Beach will soon be no more when Mom Kaiwi decides to wean her pup.
Diana Kramer of NOAA Fisheries says, "Once that weaning takes place and Pualani is an independent young seal, what's going to be the best for her?"
NOAA Fisheries did an extensive risk assessment and decided to relocate Pualani away from Kaimana Beach. "Considering how busy Kaimana Beach is as one of the most popular beaches on Oahu, for a young seal it's so likely she could be conditioned to interact with people and in the water," worries Kramer.
Biologists are watching closely and are poised to immediately move her to a remote O'ahu shoreline where "she has an opportunity to interact with other monk seals instead of people," hopes Kramer.
You may see biologists trying to coax Pualani into a hammock, or up some ramps and into a carrier. Kramer explains, "When we do that, it's normal for seals to vocalize or roll around, especially young pups who can be goofy. All that is normal and tells us she's healthy and active and in good condition."
She asks for your help in keeping this and other seals, safe. "Everyone can really help these pups grow up as wild seals by giving them plenty of space, keeping dogs leashed around seals, and calling our Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840 to report any monk seal sightings."