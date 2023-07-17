Preparations for Calvin take place on land and on the water

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM HST THIS EVENING FOR MAUI
COUNTY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR OAHU AND KAUAI...
.Winds will steadily strengthen today through tonight as Tropical
Storm Calvin passes near the Big Island and south of the smaller
islands tonight. Damaging winds will be possible especially over
Maui County. The strongest winds will likely occur in areas over
and downwind of terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 12
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Oahu, and Niihau.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Storm Calvin will produce periods of heavy rainfall
over Oahu and Kauai County starting later tonight through
Wednesday afternoon. Excessive rainfall may lead to flooding
conditions and landslides over steep terrain, especially over
windward mountain slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
While there is some uncertainty over just how much rain Hawaii will get from Tropical Storm Calvin, we do know this storm will definitely send us sizeable surf. Which means preparations are not only taking place on land but also the water.
You would never guess a tropical storm is headed toward Hawaii, based on the activity at Kaneohe Bay. On Monday, some boaters enjoyed a leisurely day on the water. But many know there will be rougher seas ahead.
"We are going to tie extra lines, drop the top and make sure everything is secure," said Alan Mau, a boat captain with Capt. Bruce charters.
That is because winds are expected to ramp up with Calvin.
While they are expected around 40 mph, those tropical storm force winds are stronger than the typical gusty trade winds.
"When you get sustained 40 mph winds, you gusts up to 50-60 mph depending on terrain. Those gusts go higher than normal trade winds," stated National Weather Service Meteorologist Ian Morrison.
Winds that strong can bring down tree branches on land, which in turn could cause power outages.
During the last tropical storm to hit the state in 2018, Olivia hit Maui and Lanai causing power outages from downed trees and branches, and flooding from all the rain.
Wind and rain are not the only concerns coming from Calvin.
"The surf is already starting to come in. The east swell was generated when Calvin was a major hurricane. With that wind speed, we are going to get advisory level surf for each island and maybe high surf warnings for the Big Island," added Morrison.
Windward harbors will see the big waves, and strong wind.
At Heeia Harbor, one of the ships in offshore mooring sank a little while ago, but boaters are ready to help to make sure other vessels ride out the storm safely.
"In this harbor, everyone looks out for each other. So if a boater needs a line or fender to be moved, they will help out," said Miranda Coombs, who also works with Capt. Bruce Charters.
The easterly surf will be the first impact of Calvin to arrive and waves will stick around even after the storm has passed. The big waves will really ramp up late Tuesday and peak around noon on Wednesday, before slowly dropping through Thursday.