Power restored to most of Maui, HECO says | UPDATE

As of 9:30 a.m., HECO says there are about 15,000 customers in Upcountry, East Maui, including Paia and Haiku, still without power.
This is down significantly from the 65,000 first reported to be without power when the outage first occurred around 2:45 a.m. HECO says its crews will continue to work to restore power to the remaining customers.
As estimated time for full restoration has not been given.
920a #MauiOutage update: Crews continue to restore power to remaining ~15,000 customers in Upcountry, East Maui, Paia, Haiku, and pockets in Central and West Maui. The cause of the outage is being assessed. Currently, there is no estimated restore time. Mahalo for your patience.
8a #MauiOutage update: Crews continue to respond to outages. Resources are being dedicated to restoring power and the cause is being assessed. This includes having to check equipment and lines before we can safely restore power. Mahalo for your patience.
According to Hawaiian Electric, power has been restored to affected customers in parts of Lahaina and a majority of Central Maui and South Maui areas. Crews are working to restore power to remaining areas of West Maui, Upcountry, East Maui, including Paia and Haiku and remaining pockets.
UPDATE, 6 A.M.
Hawaiian Electric says crews have restored power to parts of Central Maui, including Wailuku and a majority of Kahului and South Maui areas.
Crews are still working to bring back online remaining affected customers in parts of Upcountry, West Maui and East Maui, including Paia and Haiku.
Total number of customers affected and the cause of the outage is still being assessed.
UPDATE, 4:27 A.M.
According to Hawaiian Electric, crews are currently working to restore power to parts of South Maui, West Maui, Kahului, Wailuku, Waihee and Waiehu, Upcountry and East Maui.
The cause is being assessed.
MAUI, Hawai'i (KITV4) -- Maui residents are waking up without power Tuesday, Aug. 23.
As of 3:30 a.m., nearly 10,000 residents spanning the entire island are with out electricity.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.