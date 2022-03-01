 Skip to main content
Power restored to all residents in East Oahu, HECO says

  • Updated
  • 0

Update 3 p.m.:

All power has been restored to East Oahu customers, Hawaiian Electric said.

Original:

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- More than 13,000 residents in East Oahu were without power, Tuesday morning, due to broken electrical equipment in a remote area, inaccessible by truck, according to Hawaiian Electric (HECO).

As of noon, the number of residents without power had decreased slightly to 11,100.

HECO tells KITV4 crews have identified the broken equipment on a pole in the mountains. It's cut off power to four substations in Hawaii Kai and Kaneohe.

Expected restoration time was tentatively set for 2 p.m. However, after crews learned more extensive repairs were needed, HECO adjusted its expected restoration time to "before dark."

HECO says a helicopter will be used to make the repairs.

Tap here for a look at HECO's live outage map.

The outage has forced school administrators on five local campuses to close for the day. Officials say the outage is disrupting activities and would keep them from being able to provide meal service for the students. Families are being notified of the closures.

The affected schools include Hahaione Elementary, Kamiloiki Elementary, Koko Head Elementary, Niu Valley Middle School, and Kaiser High School.

Kaiser Permanente closed its Hawaii Kai Clinic due to the power outage. Physicians, providers, and staff will be redeployed to the Honolulu Medical Office, a KP spokesperson wrote on Twitter. Members who have scheduled appointments for Tuesday will be contacted by staff and given other options.

No other details have been released. It is unclear what caused the equipment to fail.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

