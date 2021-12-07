Power restored to 80% of downtown Honolulu customers

UPDATE: Dec. 8, 5:30 A.M. - Power was restored to about 80% of customers in the downtown Honolulu area. Restoration for remaining customers is targeted for later this morning. Underground crews are continuing repairs this morning.
Dec. 7, 5:45 P.M. - Hawaiian Electric said it expects to restore power to about 70% of its customers in downtown Honolulu tonight.
The company says repairs to the second of three transformers at the Iwilei substation were completed sooner than anticipated bringing back power to about a dozen office buildings.
Crews are also continuing to work on replacing a 300-foot section of high voltage underground cable that was damaged by flooding. According to HECO, once testing on the replacement cable is complete, additional customers may be restored.
All customers are expected to have their service restored Wednesday.
---
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Much of downtown Honolulu will remain without power for another night after officials with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) say they are continuing to work on repairs to underground high-voltage cables that were damaged by flooding.
More than 50 HECO utility crews are working to repair the damaged equipment at the Iwilei substation where officials say “numerous underground vaults containing high-voltage cables were flooded.”
"We’ve never seen anything like this before. This type of flooding," said HECO spokesperson Shannon Tangonan. "This heavy rain that was constant. As soon as we would pump out the flood waters more would enter. It was just a constant battle with the heavy rains."
Water had to be pumped out of the underground vaults before crews could identify the extent of the damage – 300 feet of high-voltage cable. Full restoration taking until Wednesday morning.
Crews were able to restore power to some downtown buildings when one of three damaged transformers was repaired, officials said. Repairs to the two other transformers is still pending.
"They are really having to be creative as to how to approach," said Tangonan. "As they are bringing more customers on into the evening – through that process they also need to be very careful that they aren’t overloading the system. It needs to be done very carefully."
Officials say the work to replace the damaged cables has been difficult due to the confined space below ground. Testing will have to be done once new cables are installed.
HECO senior vice president of operations, Jim Alberts, issued the following statement on the ongoing repairs:
“It’s possible some customers may be restored this evening, but it’s looking like the bulk of the area affected by this extraordinary weather event will not come back online until tomorrow. We want residents and business owners to have this information so they can plan ahead. It’s possible the work will go faster but we want people to be prepared. We’ve been in contact with a lot of business operators, management companies and government agencies downtown and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding. We have multiple crews working around the clock to get electricity safely restored as quickly as possible.”