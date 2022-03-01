 Skip to main content
Power restored after Downtown Honolulu outage that impacted 900 customers

  • Updated
  • 0
Downtown Honolulu power outage

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Many workers in Downtown Honolulu got part of the day off on Tuesday because of a power outage from the night before that knocked out their computers and phones.

Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) reported power has been restored to all of the 900 customers impacted as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. 

The outage stemmed from a fire in a manhole that damaged underground cables at the intersection of S. King and Richards Streets. According to HECO, crews had to first drain the manholes so they could work safely. 

"We know that this has caused a disruption for many people. We're really sorry about the disruption," HECO Corporate Communications Manager Shannon Putnam said. 

While workers sat idly outside of their powerless office buildings, police officers kept busy directing traffic along the lightless intersections throughout Downtown.

"It was pretty much hectic because, since the traffic lights are down, in the early morning, the traffic was really backed up, so you really had to be patient," Downtown resident Glenn Villegas said. 

Some pedestrians said crossing the streets was unnerving because not all drivers followed police instructions. 

"Some (drivers) are good, some aren't, so you have to sort of run, so we try to go where HPD is and we cross, or we cross with a lot of people, especially because we have the baby carriage," said Stacey Arakawa, who walked her grandchild around the town Tuesday afternoon.

HECO is offering reimbursements for any appliances and electronics that were damaged due to Tuesday's outage. 

Customers can also file claims for food that has been ruined after sitting in a powerless refrigerator for four or more hours. 

Click here for a PDF of the form.

