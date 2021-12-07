Power restoration efforts are still in effect for areas on Maui

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
UPDATE: As of 9:30 PM Hawaiian Electric crews are now responding to a new outage affecting Pukalani to East Maui and parts of Makawao and Haiku.
In addition to the current existing outages in Kula, Wailuku, and Lahaina. Crews did restored power to Maui Meadows and most customers in Kula.
---
KAHULUI (KITV4) - Hawaiian Electric crews are still responding to outages and working to restore power to approximately 1,500 customers in the Kula, Pukalani, Haiku, Maui Meadows, Wailuku, and Lahaina areas.
Electric crews from Oahu have also joined in the restoration efforts to bring customers back online and all those affected are being asked to prepare for extended overnight outages.
Restorations will take time as each area has a different type of damage to the electrical equipment, such as downed power lines. In some areas, there is currently limited or no access due to fallen trees, and large debris.
In Pukalani, there are customers without power because lines serving the area are in a gulch and the rising storm runoff makes it unsafe for electric crews to begin restoration at that location at this time.
In Maui Meadows, work is currently being addressed to restore the electrical equipment used to protect the main electrical system from energy surges.
Crews are still addressing individual pocket outages in the Lahaina and Wailuku areas with reports of damaged power lines and other electrical equipment.
Hawaiian Electric also wants to remind the public to stay at least 30 feet away from any downed power lines.