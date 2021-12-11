Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Power restoration completed on Hawai‘i Island.

  • 0
Hawaiian Electric utility work to affect westbound traffic

HILO (KITV4) - Hawaiian Electric crews have announced that service for all reported outages has been restored. 

On Friday night crews restored power to the Puna area not including the areas that have experienced damage on their property.

Crews are currently responding to newly reported outages, including an outage impacting customers in Hawaiian Beaches due to a fallen tree. 

Those who remain without power are encouraged to report it by calling (808) 969-6666.

Tags

Recommended for you