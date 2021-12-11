Power restoration completed on Hawai‘i Island. BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Dec 11, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HILO (KITV4) - Hawaiian Electric crews have announced that service for all reported outages has been restored. On Friday night crews restored power to the Puna area not including the areas that have experienced damage on their property.Crews are currently responding to newly reported outages, including an outage impacting customers in Hawaiian Beaches due to a fallen tree. Those who remain without power are encouraged to report it by calling (808) 969-6666. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Outage Crew Electricity Power Area Hawaiian Restoration Hawai'i Island More From KITV Local Pearl Harbor-area schools report chemical odor in water Updated Nov 30, 2021 Local National Park Service host USS Utah shipwreck "Live Dive" Updated Dec 8, 2021 News A new drug hopes to treat Alzheimer’s Disease Nov 16, 2021 COVID-19 Hawaii restaurant owners say no capacity limit, social distancing is first step back to normal Updated Nov 24, 2021 Local Future USS Daniel Inouye arrives in Pearl Harbor following 'Honoring the Islands' tour Updated Nov 18, 2021 Local Wednesday Weather: Light winds, big surf Updated Nov 25, 2021 Recommended for you