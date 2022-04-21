Power outage reported over parts of Wheeler Army Airfield in Wahiawa Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Apr 21, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Parts of Wheeler Army Airfield on Oahu are without power. No word yet on exactly how many customers are affected.Electricity's been down since at least 8 a.m. Thursday morning and Hawaiian Electric (HECO) estimates crews will restore power around 3 p.m.The US Army reports the Leilehua Golf Course is also without power therefore the visitor control center is closed.Few other details are known at this time.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information. FB: US Army Garrison Hawaii Local ICYMI: 4 stories you need to know about | April 20, 2022 By: Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Electricity Control Center Commerce Linguistics Estimate Us Army Golf Course Airfield Power Outage Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Cyber criminals thwarted from disrupting Oahu telecommunications Updated Apr 13, 2022 Local Big Island police investigating a possible drowning at Honokohau Small Boat Harbor Feb 24, 2022 Local Body of missing diver recovered near Kaupo Beach in Waimanalo Updated Nov 16, 2021 Local FBI assisting in hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas Updated Jan 15, 2022 Local Shark Warning signs posted at Makaha Beach after sighting of 7-foot reef shark Updated Nov 18, 2021 Local Honolulu a top city for delivery and truck driver salaries, according to national data Updated Mar 30, 2022 Recommended for you