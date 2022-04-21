 Skip to main content
Power outage reported over parts of Wheeler Army Airfield in Wahiawa

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Parts of Wheeler Army Airfield on Oahu are without power. No word yet on exactly how many customers are affected.

Electricity's been down since at least 8 a.m. Thursday morning and Hawaiian Electric (HECO) estimates crews will restore power around 3 p.m.

The US Army reports the Leilehua Golf Course is also without power therefore the visitor control center is closed.

Few other details are known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

