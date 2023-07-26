Power outage hits over 1,000 in Honolulu, HECO says By KITV Web Staff Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A power outage impacted homes in the Lower Punchbowl, Makiki, and Tantalus areas Wednesday night.810p Makiki update: Power restored to all customers. To report an #OahuOutage please call 1-855-304-1212 or go online to https://t.co/d0g835Vz7V. Mahalo.— Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) July 27, 2023Initially more than a thousand homes and businesses were in the dark, but HECO's since restored power to all but about a hundred.The power outage started at around 7:30 p.m.No word yet on what caused the outage.Report an outage, or see the outage map, here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Business Longtime Japanese restaurant in Waikiki is reopening this weekend after renovations Updated Mar 28, 2022 News As more people travel again, TSA reports precheck enrollment is soaring Updated Sep 1, 2022 Top Stories Navy Exchange Mall eateries shut down temporarily as precaution over water concerns Updated Dec 2, 2021 Business Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo Updated Oct 12, 2022 Medicine 4 new COVID-related deaths, 218 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 20, 2021 Business Visitors from mainland willing to pay more for locally-sourced foods, U.H. study finds Updated Sep 9, 2022 Recommended for you