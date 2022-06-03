Possible monkeypox case being investigated at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu

Since identifying the possible monkeypox case, Tripler says it has been contact with the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other health agencies.
“Right now, we just continue business as usual. Remain with COVID guidelines. Everybody in the building must wear a mask, maintain distance, wash our hands, sanitize,” Tripler hospital officials said in a statement.
According to the DOH, the patient is an adult Oahu resident who recently traveled to an area with confirmed cases. That person is exhibiting symptoms consistent with the disease, DOH said.
Health officials say monkeypox shares many commonalities with smallpox, like causing blistering skin rashes. It is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure, the DOH said.
Still, they say this disease should not cause people to panic because, unlike COVID-19, monkeypox does not spread through respiratory transmission but rather it spreads through direct physical contact with an infected person.
“Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person, and the risk remains low for most Hawaii residents,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “DOH continues case investigation and is coordinating with federal authorities to ensure that Hawaii has the resources we need to prevent and treat monkeypox infection.”
Since May 31, cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in nine US states, according to the CDC. On May 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) said there were approximately 250 monkeypox cases worldwide.
