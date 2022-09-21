Possible Medical ID Theft Being Investigated at Queen's Medical Center

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) A Honolulu man who got his Identity stolen a year ago is a victim once again. This time the largest hospital in Hawaii is conducting an internal investigation into a possible case of ID theft this time to use its medical services.
The stolen identity nightmare for Phong Kha who runs his own auto body repair in mapunapuna began last July when his identity was taken. At that time, more than 20 thousand dollars from his bank account and credit cards were taken. Kha thought his nightmare was over until he got a call from Queen’s Medical Center.
Phong Kha, Victim of ID Theft says,"Yesterday Queen's called me again to say someone using my name to check in to an ER room. The police department went with me to Queen's to verify who is using my name somehow Queens wouldn’t let the police and us to see because they said it violates the law. “ “You know the guy is laying in the hospital but the police department couldn’t do anything because they can’t violate the rights. “
The Queen’s Health System Issued this Statement:
“Queen’s is conducting an internal investigation and is cooperating with the Honolulu Police Department. As always, the privacy, safety and well-being of all of our patients remain top priorities at The Queen’s Medical Center.”
The Honolulu Police Department says it is looking into this case and cannot comment.
And the Better Business has this advice if your identification is stolen.
Roseann Freitas. Better Business Bureau Great West says, “ Reach out to the credit bureaus, all three of them and put a freeze on your accounts so that no one can open accounts in your names because they always do credit checks also reach out to your own personal bank to let them know what’s happened and put a warning on your bank accounts.” Plus contact your credit card companies if your cards were stolen.
The better business advises that you go to IdentifyTheft.gov to help you recover after your identity has been stolen.
