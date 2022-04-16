 Skip to main content
Possible 6-10" of rain for parts of the state, high winds, snow

  Updated
radar today

Radar at 7:00am 04/16/22

KAPALUA, Maui (KITV4) - A slew of weather alerts are posted for the State of Hawaii this Saturday morning. Alerts indicate concerning winds, rainfall amounts, and even snow. The National Weather Service says some weather models are indicating 48-hour rainfall accumulations reaching or exceeding the 6 to 10 inch range for some windward areas of Maui County and the Big Island.

A transition to a wet trade wind pattern is in store for portions of the state this weekend as a disturbance settles to the south of the state. Windward and mauka showers will increase in coverage, with some making it into our dry leeward areas periodically with the gusty trades in place. The best chance for heavy showers and even a few thunderstorms that could lead to flash flooding will be over the eastern end of the state. A return of drier trade wind conditions is expected early next week.

Here is a re-cap:

FLOOD ADVISORY - Big Island (5-8 am); has expired. Flood advisories could pop up and down throughout the day. Please see our news alerts for the latest.

WINTER STORM WARNING - Until 6am Sunday

Periods of heavy snow expected with accumulations of 6 inches or greater for the Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet.

Heavier bursts of snow could be accompanied by gusty winds, low visibility in clouds, and cloud to ground lightning.

WIND ADVISORY - Until 6pm

East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph. Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and portions of the Big Island, including areas downwind of the Kohala mountains, interior, and the southeast slopes.

Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

FLOOD WATCH - Until 6am Sunday

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible for Molokai, Lanai, Maui, Kahoolawe and the Big Island through late tonight.

Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.

A passing upper-level disturbance will support heavy showers and thunderstorms that could lead to flash flooding through tonight. The highest flood risk will be across windward slopes, though heavy rainfall and thunderstorms could occur anywhere.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

