Portions of Kapa'a Quarry Rd. closed Thursday, Oct. 27

KAILUA, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Portions of Kapa'a Quarry Road will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 27.
According to the Honolulu Film Office, these closures are to allow a movie production to complete filming a car stunt.
Here is a look at the partial closures:
6 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Kapa'a Quarry Road will be closed fronting Le Jardin Academy. Motorists are asked to access Le Jardin from the Kalāheo High School side. No through traffic will be allowed.
12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. - the middle section of Kapa'a Quarry Road will be closed between the Le Jardin Academy and the Kapa'a Transfer Station. Motorists are asked to access Le Jardin from Kalaniana'ole Highway and the transfer station from the Kalāheo High School side during these times. The school and transfer station will be accessible but no through traffic will be allowed.
3 p.m. – 8 p.m. – after 3 p.m. Kapa'a Quarry Road will be open and intermittent traffic control will be conducted in the area near the Kapa'a Transfer Station. Motorist in this area will be asked to hold for a short time, similar to when tree trimmers are doing work in the area.
"An additional day is needed to complete the stunt work that started on Sunday," says Honolulu Film Commissioner Walea Constantinau. "It can take an hour in real time to film what will be one minute on the screen when complicated stunt or special effect work is being done. The production has been overwhelmed by the support and aloha shown by the community and area businesses and wish to extend a big mahalo to everyone."
The project will spend over $40-million on O'ahu to accomplish filming, create over 125 local jobs and has booked more than 6,000 room nights in local hotels. In addition, the project has set up an internship program, training the next generation of Hawai'i filmmakers.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.