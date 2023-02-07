Kamehameha Highway re-opens near Hauula after portion of road collapses

HAUULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kamehameha Highway near Hauula has fully re-opened after a portion of the road collapsed on Tuesday.
The northbound lane of the highway was closed for about two hours after the partial collapse. It happened in the 53-600 block of Kam Highway, just after Pokiwai Place.
Traffic on the highway was contra flowed in the area while crews worked to secure the road.
According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, a crew will fill the area underneath the shoulder with gravel and rock as an immediate fix.
"Additional protection work will take place at this section and the section by the Mormon Church later in February," HDOT wrote on Twitter.
HDOT officials plan to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. on Tuesday with an update on this incident.
