Portion of Kalanianole Highway in Hawaii Kai closing on May 1 for filming

  • Updated
Road Closed generic
Courtesy: Pete Alexopoulos via Unsplash

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The portion Kalanianaole Highway in Hawaii Kai will be closed for several hours on Monday, May 1, for filming, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The closure will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from Hanauma Bay Road to Lunalilo Home Road.

Kalanianaʻole Highway closure 5/1/23

