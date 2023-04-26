Portion of Kalanianole Highway in Hawaii Kai closing on May 1 for filming

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The portion Kalanianaole Highway in Hawaii Kai will be closed for several hours on Monday, May 1, for filming, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
The closure will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from Hanauma Bay Road to Lunalilo Home Road.
During the closure, drivers will be detoured to Lunalilo Home Road, then to Hawaii Kai Drive, and to Kealahou Street, according to HDOT.
A map of the closure is included at the bottom of this article.
Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, any cars left parked on the shoulders and at the Lanai Lookout parking lot will be cleared, HDOT officials said. Those area are to remain closed until filming is complete.
According to HDOT, the Hawaii Kai lookout will be used for staging from 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, through 8 p.m., on Monday, May 1.
Transportation officials urge drivers in the area to allow for extra travel time and to follow all traffic control signs in the area. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with traffic control and safety procedures.
First responders and TheBus will be detoured during the closure, HDOT said.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.