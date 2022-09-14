Portable oxygen cylinder, regulator mechanism identified as possible origin in Kailua ambulance explosion

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A preliminary investigation into the deadly ambulance explosion outside of Adventist Health Castle in Kailua has determined a possible origin point at a portable oxygen cylinder, city officials said.
The fire started just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 24, as the EMS crew was transporting a 91-year-old man to Adventist Health Castle in serious condition. EMS officials said as the ambulance pulled into the hospital's driveway, the back of the ambulance caught fire and quickly engulfed the vehicle.
The 91-year-old patient, later identified as Fred Kaneshiro, was killed in the explosion and an EMS paramedic suffered critical injuries.
“Based on the preliminary findings of this investigation…this fire is classified as accidental and originated at the portable oxygen regulator assembly. The exact and definitive cause of this fire cannot be determined in the scope of the Honolulu Fire Department,” said Honolulu Fire Chief Kalani Hao.
Honolulu Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland went into more detail about the moments leading up to the explosion. Ireland said paramedic Jeff Wilkinson was using a CPAP device on the patient just before the explosion. As the ambulance was driving to Adventist, the CPAP was connected to the main oxygen tank carried on the ambulance and connected to the wall port.
Per standard procedure, when the ambulance nears the hospital, paramedics are instructed to disconnect the CPAP device from the main oxygen tank and transfer it to a portable oxygen cylinder so that the patient can stay on oxygen as they are taken from the ambulance into the hospital.
“When the paramedic connected the CPAP to the portable oxygen cylinder, there was a sound described as a ‘pop’ followed by a bright flash of light, with the back of the ambulance immediately filling with smoke and fire,” Ireland said.
Ireland said the preliminary findings do not suggest that any of the actions taken by the paramedic contributed to the incident. He also said that the investigation is centering on the portable oxygen cylinder and the regulator mechanism as the possible source of the fire.
The precise cause of the fire within the regulator tank mechanism is not known.
Wilkinson continues to recover at the hospital and was recently transferred out of the intensive care unit. His health is continuing to improve, Ireland said.
Two investigations, a fire investigation and an unattended death investigation, have been launched and are still ongoing.
The public is invited to offer testimony on ambulance safety during the Monday, Sept. 19, Honolulu City Council meeting at 11 a.m.
If you would like to submit written testimony, tap here.
If you would like to submit testimony via videoconference, tap here.
