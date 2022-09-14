 Skip to main content
Portable oxygen cylinder, regulator mechanism identified as possible origin in Kailua ambulance explosion

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A preliminary investigation into the deadly ambulance explosion outside of Adventist Health Castle in Kailua has determined a possible origin point at a portable oxygen cylinder, city officials said.

The fire started just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 24, as the EMS crew was transporting a 91-year-old man to Adventist Health Castle in serious condition. EMS officials said as the ambulance pulled into the hospital's driveway, the back of the ambulance caught fire and quickly engulfed the vehicle.

