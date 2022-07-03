Popular Kailua florist closes retail store after 60 years

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas up to 10 feet in the Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - A familiar storefront in Kailua is closing its doors after over 60 years.
Pali Florist and Gift Shop announced Saturday its closure of the retail location on Kuulei Road.
The store opened in 1958, and in 1987, Bob Ciaccio took over the helm.
In a Facebook post, he wrote, "I would like to thank my very loyal customers/extended family for your support for the past 35 years."
Commenters said it was 'an end of an era' and recalled the life events Ciaccio created his artistic flower arrangements.
From weddings to funerals and just because, Pali Florist was the go-to place to get flowers, lei, and friendly conversation.
"We have shared so many good times and celebrations with you! But, there were so many times I was feeling down, then I'd pop in and buy some flowers and chat with you [...]," wrote one customer.
Others called the shop a 'fixture' of 'old Kailua.' Every morning, Ciaccio, in his trademark aloha shirt, could be seen loading the back of a white van, carefully placing arrangements in cardboard boxes to be delivered.
From the outside, the shop was nondescript. But when the door opened and the little bell announced a customer's arrival, Ciaccio and his crew went to work to help pick out the perfect flowers for the occasion.
"Thank you for the beautiful flowers and lei you provided our family...always loved going to your shop when I was small and enjoyed talking to you when placing my order as an adult," wrote another customer.
Ciaccio is not giving up his branch cutters or thorn strippers for too long. After emptying the shop of merchandise and fixtures, he plans to continue delivering from a warehouse later this summer.