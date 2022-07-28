Popular Japanese discount store Daiso Hawaii raising its prices starting Aug. 1 By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jul 28, 2022 Jul 28, 2022 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email @daiso_hawaii Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular discount store known for cheap gadgets and Japanese bento box supplies is raising its prices.Daiso Hawaii announced on its social media accounts, effective Aug. 1, 2022, that prices will increase by $0.25.Citing rising costs, the company thanked its customers for their understanding and support."Our mission at Daiso Hawaii is to provide our customers with quality products at affordable prices. We want to thank everyone for giving us the opportunity to do so," a company spokesperson said.Daiso Hawaii has three Oahu locations: Pearl City shopping center, Piikoi Street, and a downtown location on Fort Street Mall. The company opened its fourth location in Hilo in May. Business Daiso to open new location on the Big Island, its fourth Hawaii location By Duane Shimogawa Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Daiso Hawaii Price Commerce Economics Spokesperson Shopping Center Supplies Location Pearl City Hawaii Honolulu Oahu Big Island Hilo Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Higher gas prices are discouraging food delivery drivers Updated Mar 30, 2022 Local Surfer dies in waters off Mokulēʻia Updated Apr 12, 2022 Local Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds continue; High Surf Warning for south shores Updated Jul 18, 2022 Local Ford recalls 2.9 million vehicles that could roll away when placed in park Updated Jun 15, 2022 Local The 49th annual Honolulu marathon race set to take the starting line Sunday Updated Dec 11, 2021 Local 19-year-old motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle collision in Kailua-Kona Updated Jun 17, 2022 Recommended for you