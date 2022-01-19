Polynesian Bowl to be played at the Kamehameha Schools Kunuiakea Stadium

HONOLULU (KITV4) – With the Aloha Stadium condemned and slated for destruction, this year’s Polynesian Bowl football game will be played at Kamehameha Schools’ Kunuiakea Stadium.
Since first held in 2017, the Polynesian bowl has typically been held at Aloha stadium. However, some players and coaches are saying the Kamehameha Schools location will be a better fit for the game due to the campus’ incredible view and cultural significance.
June Jones, head coach of the Polynesian bowl’s Mauka team, said “I have to tell you, when we went up there a couple years ago, I didn't even want to practice. I just wanted to stand and look at the skyline and everything. I thought it was the most unbelievable place I've ever been.”
The location is also culturally significant, with majority of the Polynesian Bowl’s nearly 100 players being of Polynesian descent.
Kamehameha Schools was founded in 1887 by Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop to create educational opportunities to improve the well-being of those of Hawaiian ancestry.
“We are blessed with an incredible benefactor that foresaw all of this. And now our opportunity to be able to continue to cement ourselves in modern day Hawaiian Culture and modern day Hawaiian history and this is just one of those opportunities that we get to give back and really thank Bernice Pauahi Bishop for all she did for the Hawaiian people,” said Abu Ma ʻafala, head coach of the Kamehameha Schools’ football program.
The Polynesian Bowl game will be broadcast nationally, and fans are also allowed at the game.
