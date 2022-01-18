Polynesian Bowl makes return in 2022

HONOLULU - Following an interference by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the Polynesian Bowl is back in Honolulu in 2022.
"We are very excited. It’s important that we get this off the ground and find some type of continuity cause we missed it last year when we had a lot of momentum, so I’m just glad and thankful that we are able to put this on," said Jesse Sapolu.
Sapolu co-founded the the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame with fellow Super Bowl Champion Ma'a Tanuvasa in 2013. Having both made the Polynesian football journeys themselves, they wanted a way to honor Polynesia's greatest players, coaches, and contributors.
"It's amazing to see how far this has come from 2013," said Tanuvasa. "It started as an idea and now, is one of the elite all-star football games."
On Monday, Jan. 17, over 100 players checking in for a week full of activities.
"I'm super excited," said Anthony Ivey. "Back home it's cold, we have a snowstorm, so it's awful. It's a lot different here, it's going to be terrible going back."
This is Ivey's first time in Hawai'i. The wide receiver is from Lancaster, Penn. and will be playing for Penn State University in the fall.
He says to get the chance to play in the Poly Bowl is an honor.
"To be recognized as one of those top guys in the nation says a lot of what I’ve been doing for the past years, it’s paid off," Ivey said.
For Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, playing in the Polynesian Bowl has been a dream of his for years.
"I really can't wait to compete with these top players, get some more competition," said Uiagalelei.
The University of Arizona Commit plays defensive line and was part of the Mater Dei team that just won the open division California State Football Championship.
Born in Hawai'i, Uiagalelei says he still has plenty of family in the islands; "Everyone is going to be at the game, going hard, going loud."
The two leaders on the field this year, need no introduction.
Former University of Hawaii football coach June Jones is coaching the Mauka team, and former Washington Redskin Quarterback Doug Williams is coaching team Makai.
"In this situation you get an opportunity to teach kids what it's going to be like to go to college and go to the pros and how to act and how to carry yourself," said Jones. "
While the two coaches only get one week with these players, they are hoping to make an impact. Jones saying he is going to have his players write down everything he tells them so they can go back and reread their notes as they go through their careers.
'The number one thing is that the players get to meet guys from other places and the culture," said Williams. "That speaks volumes and let them understand that no matter what you do and where you go, carry yourself in a way that is going to be respectable, that at the end of the day when everything is over, you become a good individual in America."
But while the game of football is what brings everyone together, the Polynesian Bowl according to Sapolu is about much more than just a game.
"That is what separates this game from a lot of other high school all-star games, it's a chance to show our culture with those who are future stars of the game," Sapolu said.
In addition to practice this week, players will learn the Haka, visit the Polynesian Cultural Center and Pearl Harbor, and much more.
"We are fisherman, we are famers, we have that work ethic, and then our dancing has that warrior mentality that brings the passion of the game of football which fits our kids really well," said Sapolu. "And when you see the African American kids and the Caucasian kids come here and they learn the Haka they understand the passion that goes with it and to see their faces and how they enjoy learning it and being involved in it is really what this game is all about."
While majority of the players are of Polynesian descent, not all are. Others, some of the top recruits in the country. In this years game, the number one and number two recruits. (See the 2022 roster here)
When asked what makes Polynesian football stand out from the rest, Uiagalelei said this: "We just play with grit, with respect, and we just play all out because we have nothing to lose."
The bowl game is scheduled for Saturday, January 22. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamehameha Schools - Kapalama.
For ticket information, click here.
The game will also be broadcasted on CBS.