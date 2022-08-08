Political attack ads draw the attention of the state Campaign Spending Commission

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Voters aren't the only ones checking out political ads. A complaint filed with the state will have the Campaign Spending Commission taking a closer look to see if election rules have been broken.
The complaint alleges some of the attack ads we've seen are more than just negative campaigning but instead a coordinated effort between one candidate and a third party with very deep pockets, willing to pay to influence the election.
Along with ads paid for and endorsed by local candidates there are also other spots run by non-candidate political action committees known as PACS.
There is a limit on how much money candidates can receive from donors, but that is not the case with Super PACs.
"They can spend unlimited amounts and receive unlimited amounts. A lot of Hawaii has seen all the ads out there, some in support and some in opposition," said Kristin Izumi-Nitao, the Executive Director of the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission.
Without donation limits, Super PACs can spend big bucks to sway voters.
"Especially with PACs and Super PACs, we need to know who is trying to influence who is getting elected. And who is trying to influence what ballot issues are being passed - that is so important," said Sandy Ma, Executive Director of Common Cause Hawaii.
We do know much of the money for the Super PAC "Be the Change" comes from the Hawaii Carpenters Market Recovery Program Fund. It has been one of the biggest spenders forking out nearly $4 million in ads in support of a variety of candidates including Ikaika Anderson for Lt. Governor.
It is also spending some of that money to attack his opponent, Sylvia Luke.
"The candidate they are supporting raised just over $200,000 but they are spending 10 times that to support that candidate and against my candidacy. It is very disturbing, because it is one Super PAC which is self-financing one of my opponents," said Luke.
There are 24 super PACs registered in Hawaii for this election.
But only one will be looked at by the Campaign Spending Commission.
A complaint was filed against Victory Calls.
It has targeted attack ads against Josh Green, who is running for Governor.
Which it is allowed to do as a Super PAC.
But the complaint alleges the effort is a coordinated one as some of the largest donors to the Super PAC have also donated to Vicky Cayetano's campaign for Governor.
When asked about the allegations, Cayetano's Communications Director told KITV:
"The Vicky Cayetano for Governor Campaign is not a party to the complaint, and therefore has no comment."
If the commission finds there is coordination it could cost the candidate. Those ads would be considered contributions and would likely be over the contribution limit. The commission will hear the complaint Wednesday but if there is a resulting investigation, any results may not come until after the primary election.