Police seeking missing Big Island teen believed to be in danger; Amber Alert issued by KITV4 Web Staff Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUAKO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl last seen Friday afternoon in the Waikoloa area. 15-year-old Mikella Lani Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay on September 16, 2022 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.She is 5'3" tall, weighs 120 pounds with brown, shoulder-length hair and has a freckled complexion. She was last seen wearing a black bikini top with a floral bottom.If she is seen, please call police at 911 immediately. She may be in the company of a local male described as being approximately 45-60 years-old, 5'10, with an average build, and bareback wearing gray shorts.Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Stopper Tipster Crime Clothing Complexion Hawaii More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Kona man faces 10-years in prison in 2021 domestic violence case Updated Jun 7, 2022 Local Biden's North Korea strategy is a long way from Trump's showy diplomacy May 21, 2022 Local 45th annual Buffalo Big Board Surfing Contest celebrates family, fun, and Hawaiian culture; honors "Uncle Ants" Updated Feb 6, 2022 Local University of Hawaii’s Pacific Disaster Center receives prestigious UN Sasakawa Award Updated May 26, 2022 Crime & Courts Armed robbers hold up Leonard's Malasada Wagon in Kaneohe Updated Apr 26, 2022 Local Big Island to offer virtual resource fairs on hurricane readiness Updated Aug 18, 2022 Recommended for you