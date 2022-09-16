Police seeking missing Big Island teen believed to be in danger

PUAKO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl last seen Friday afternoon in the Waikoloa area.
15-year-old Mikella Lani Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay on September 16, 2022 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
She is 5'3" tall, weighs 120 pounds with brown, shoulder-length hair and has a freckled complexion. She was last seen wearing a black bikini top with a floral bottom.
If she is seen, please call police at 911 immediately.
Debina's cousin, Mahana Cumiford, said Debina had been at the beach with her boyfriend and mother.
"It seemed as soon as the mom left this guy must've been stalking her from the bushes or something because he came out, blindfolded her boyfriend, held my cousin at knifepoint and had her tie her boyfriend up," said Cumiford. "He had put something in the boyfriend's mouth to drug him and when he had woken up my cousin was gone."
Cumiford said Debina's boyfriend is shaken up, and speaking with police. She adds, her cousin is not the type to run away.
Police say Debina may be in the company of a local male described as being approximately 45-60 years-old, 5'10, with an average build, and bareback wearing gray shorts.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.