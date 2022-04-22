Police seeking information in Hilo crash that left one hospitalized

HILO (KITV4) - Hawaii Island Police are investigating a traffic collision involving two vehicles that resulted in a motorcyclist being critically injured.
The collision occurred on Thursday evening at the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Hau Street in the Wainaku area of Hilo. The earliest reports of the crash came in around 8:28 pm.
On the scene, police investigators determined that a 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck made a left turn from Hau Street onto Highway 19, causing a 2005 Honda motorcycle traveling Hilo-bound on Highway 19, to collide with the rear driver’s side of the truck.
At the time of the collision it was raining and the roadway was wet.
The 39-year-old man riding the motorcycle was initially transported to Hilo Medical Center and later to Queens Medical Center on Oahu. He is in stable but critical condition as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The 47-year-old man and driver of the pickup truck was not injured as a result of the traffic collision.
The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit is conducting further investigation relative to any contributing factors and have initiated a negligent injury investigation, which is pending.
Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Jared Cabatu at (808) 961-2339 or via email Jared.Cabatu@HawaiiCounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.