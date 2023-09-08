Police reopen Kapahulu Ave after investigation | UPDATE

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.: Honolulu Police have reopened Kapahulu Ave, between Kalakaua Ave and Kuhio Ave, after an investigation had closed both lanes.
ORIGINAL STORY
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A police investigation in Waikiki has shutdown Kapahulu Ave, between Kalakaua Ave and Kuhio.
Drivers should avoid the area.
No information has been shared at this time on what led to the closure.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
