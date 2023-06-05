Police investigation shuts down Kalanianaole Highway between Makai Research Pier and Baby Makapuu

UPDATE 7:18 p.m. -- Honolulu Police reports that no arrests were made, and one man was taken to the hospital for mental observation.
Roads have also reopened.
---
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are investigating an incident at Makai Research Pier, after reports of a suspect with a gun in their car.
As of 5:55 p.m. Monday, Kalanianaole Highway was closed between Makai Research Pier and Baby Makapuu Beach. Drivers should use the Pali Highway as an alternate route.
Police are actively trying to intervene with the suspect. It's unclear if anyone else is in the vehicle.
The initial call came in around 4:50 p.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.