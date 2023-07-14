Police investigating pedestrian crash on Farrington Highway

SPJ Intern
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) – Police are investigating a pedestrian accident that happened early Friday morning on Farrington Highway.
According to Honolulu Police, a 23-year-old woman was traveling westbound and collided her vehicle into an unidentified woman crossing the road.
The unidentified woman was not walking in a marked crosswalk. She was taken by Emergency Medical Services to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
For now, police are saying that speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash for the driver. It is unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Westbound Farrington Highway was closed just after midnight because of the crash. The highway has since been re-opened in both directions.
This investigation is ongoing.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.