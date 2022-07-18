Police investigating apparent drowning off Maui's North Shore

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.The extra large, south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree
direction will continue to produce dangerous breaking waves along
south facing shores today. A combination of large surf and regular
predicted water levels will lead to flooding of beaches that
typically remain dry.

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf heights of 15 to 20 feet, lowering to 14 to 18 ft
this afternoon.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing
challenging boat handling.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt,and seas 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...All coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

A very large, long-period south swell affecting the area will
continue to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances and
significant harbor surges. Mariners using south facing harbors
should exercise caution when entering or leaving the port, and
when mooring or launching vessels.

Police investigating apparent drowning off Maui's North Shore

  • Updated
  • 0
Ocean water generic
FILE

NAKALELE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One man died by apparent drowning after being found in waters off Maui’s North Shore over the weekend.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, several crews were called out to the scene just off the Kahekili Highway, near Nakalele, where a body was reported floating about 50 yards offshore.

Crews recovered the victim, so far only identified as a man in his 50s or 60s, but no life-saving measures were performed after first responders determined he was already dead.

Investigators did not say how long it appeared the victim was in the water.

The man is described as being Asian or Hispanic. According to investigators, no identifiable belongings were found in the surrounding area and no missing persons report has been filed.

Maui Police are still investigating. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine an exact cause of death.

If you have any information about this incident, call, Maui Police immediately.

If you have any information about this incident, call, Maui Police immediately.

