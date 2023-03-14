Police investigating after man's body found along Hilo Bay shoreline

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating after a body was discovered along the shoreline just outside Hilo Bay, Tuesday morning.
Hawaii Island police and firefighters responded to the scene on the shoreline, just west of the Bayshore Towers, after a caller reported seeing the body just after 6 a.m.
A fire department helicopter quickly located the body and was able to bring it up to higher ground.
The victim is described as being a local man in his late 40s or early 50s. Positive identification is pending via fingerprint analysis. The body was taken to Hilo Medical Center where an official death pronouncement was made.
Authorities did not say in what condition they found the body nor did they speculate at how long the body was in the water. Investigators say there are no immediate indications of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled for later in the week to determine an exact cause of death.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Big Island police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311
This case is classified as a coroner’s inquest.
KITV4 will update this story when more information is released.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.