Police investigate shooting in Kalihi

  • Updated
  • 0
Police investigate shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two people are in the hospital after being shot on Kalihi Street in the Sand Island industrial area.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reports the victims -- a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman -- were seriously injured.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the shooting happened around 7 o'clock Tuesday night fronting what neighbors and police say is a halfway house.

Police also say the gunman fled the scene on foot and confirmed to KITV4, the gunman did know at least one of the victims.

Right now HPD is investigating whether this was a targeted attack.

Local resident, Daniel Huante, told KITV4 this isn't the first time there's been a disturbance in the area.

"We hear fireworks all day, to the point you don't even think it might be that. So it's kind of scary, it's right down the street."

Police are still searchiing for the person responsible for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

