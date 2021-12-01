Police investigate shooting in Kalihi By Web Staff Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two people are in the hospital after being shot on Kalihi Street in the Sand Island industrial area.Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reports the victims -- a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman -- were seriously injured.According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the shooting happened around 7 o'clock Tuesday night fronting what neighbors and police say is a halfway house.Police also say the gunman fled the scene on foot and confirmed to KITV4, the gunman did know at least one of the victims.Right now HPD is investigating whether this was a targeted attack.Local resident, Daniel Huante, told KITV4 this isn't the first time there's been a disturbance in the area."We hear fireworks all day, to the point you don't even think it might be that. So it's kind of scary, it's right down the street."Police are still searchiing for the person responsible for the shooting.The investigation is ongoing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Gunman Kitv4 Honolulu Police Department Weaponry Daniel Huante Victim Shooting More From KITV Local 22-year-old and his dog rescued off of Lanikai Pillbox trail Thursday morning Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local Honolulu's first female mayor, Eileen Anderson, dead at 93 Updated 15 hrs ago Local Future USS Daniel Inouye arrives in Pearl Harbor following 'Honoring the Islands' tour Updated Nov 18, 2021 Local Hawaiian Humane Society and Subaru Hawaii host no-fee adoption event Updated Nov 11, 2021 Business Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points Updated Nov 26, 2021 Local MC&A Cruise Services celebrates 20th anniversary, anticipates return to business in Hawaii Updated Nov 26, 2021 Recommended for you