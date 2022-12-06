 Skip to main content
Pohakuloa Training Area munitions raise concerns as Mauna Loa lava creeps closer

  • Updated
Military Discusses Old Saddle Road Munition Scare

A civilian encountered an unexploded ordinance along the Old Saddle Road volcano observation route. The military says it was a training ordinance.

Pohakuloa gets new scrutiny, as lava moves in

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Most of the focus on Mauna Loa's lava flow has been on when it might reach Daniel K Inouye Highway. But the lava front is now on the edge of the Pohakuloa Training Area.

What's more, the volcano observation route on Old Saddle Road runs through the military site.

[M8cam] Mauna Loa - Northeast Rift Zone Fissure 3 Eruption Live View

Live video of fissure 3 erupting on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa volcano. The camera is located roughly 1 mi (1.6 km) East of fissure 3 and looks west.

Disclaimer: The webcams are operational 24/7 and faithfully record the dark of night if there are no sources of incandescence or other lights. Thermal webcams record heat rather than light and get better views through volcanic gas. At times, clouds and rain obscure visibility. The cameras are subject to sporadic breakdown, and may not be repaired immediately. Some cameras are observing an area that is off-limits to the general public because of significant volcanic hazards.

