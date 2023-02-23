Plans to improve Hawaii's early childcare facilities are underway

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Early childhood care costs and access to preschools are issues for many working families in Hawaii. Plans are underway to build more classrooms, train more teachers, and make childcare more affordable.
This is made possible from the state appropriating $200 million in 2022 to improve early childcare facilities.
Sen. Mazie Hirono’s “Child Care for Working Families Act” centers around improving early childcare by making it affordable and expanding access for preschoolers.
"We need to pay people who go into this profession, quality early education providers. If we really care about providing this kind of foundation to our keiki, we need to pay attention to what we're paying," said Hirono.
Hirono says the cost of childcare has increased by 25% in the past decade. To make matters worse, the COVID-19 pandemic caused around 200,000 child care centers nationwide to shut down. This means more than 1 in 5 childcare workers became jobless.
Seagull Schools served 1,000 families pre-pandemic in Hawaii and the number dropped to around 700.
"50% of our families are on some type of subsidy or scholarship like the Hawaii keiki scholarship and we couldn’t do it without that support. I think one thing we'd like to see is an increase in support for states subsidies available for families," said Megan McCorriston, CEO of Seagull Schools.
One of the many goals is to create 80 new early childcare classrooms, 50 being at charter schools. Officials said 11 are currently under construction.
"One of the outcomes from our new strategic plan is having all public school students reading on grade level by the third grade. We will simply not be able to accomplish that until we have universal access to pre-k, particularly in our English learners and economically disadvantage areas," said Bruce Voss, Chairperson, Hawaii State Board of Education.
Hirono and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke are pushing expanded preschool opportunities at both the state and federal levels.
The goal for the CCWFA is to create around 700,000 new childcare jobs nationwide, allowing more than one and half million parents to go back to work. This will potentially lift more than a million families out of poverty.