Plans announced for 2023 Punchbowl Memorial Day Ceremony

The event features ceremonial presentations and tributes, including: oli, speeches, color guard, presentation of wreaths, firearm salute, F-22 aircraft flyover, playing of taps, performances from the Royal Hawaiian Band and Sounds of Aloha Chorus, and hula from the 94th Lei Court.
“As we mark this solemn day, remembering those who have served and sacrificed their lives for our freedom, it is incumbent for all Americans to be grateful for the many blessings their selfless sacrifices have bestowed upon our country,” Blangiardi said in a press release.
“We remember on this Memorial Day all those who paid the ultimate price in protecting our country, because we simply must never forget the price of freedom,” he added.
For anyone who cannot attend the event in person, ‘Ōlelo will broadcast the entire event live beginning 8:30 a.m. on ‘Ōlelo 49.
Attendees are being reminded that parking within Punchbowl for the ceremony will be extremely limited. Additional public parking will be available at Abraham Lincoln Elementary and Robert Louis Stevenson Middle. Parking at the schools will be open beginning at 7 a.m. A courtesy shuttle to the ceremony will also be available.
Handi-Van reserved rides and marked taxi cabs will be allowed to drive into the cemetery for drop-offs.
Public parking is also available at the Civic Center Parking Structure, with special TheBus route 123 service from the nearby Alapai Transit Center up to Punchbowl. The first bus from Alapai Transit Center will depart 7 a.m. with three additional trips to Punchbowl leaving every 20 minutes. The final bus will depart at 8 a.m. Return trips to Alapai will begin promptly at the end of the ceremony. Parking is free, but regular bus fares apply.
