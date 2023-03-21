Planet Fitness opens their third Oahu location at Kahala Mall

Planet Fitness celebrated their grand opening on Tuesday, March 21, and the Boys & Girls Club Hawaii was in attendance to give a blessing on the new facility.
Planet Fitness also donated $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii's Spalding Clubhouse in support of their mission to encourage young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.
The new location is 15,000 square feet and is fully equipped with locker rooms, cardio machines, strength equipment, numerous flat-screen TVs, and more.
Planet Fitness will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The company first opened on Oahu at Ala Moana Center in December 2017, followed by locations in Kahului, Kailua-Kona, and Waianae.
“The company prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgment Free Zone, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment,” said a company representative in a press release.
If you want to become a new member of Planet Fitness, you can do so online or in person at the Kahala location. Their classic membership starts at $10 a month that includes unlimited access to a home club, free fitness training, and partner rewards and discounts.
