Planet Fitness bringing back free High School Summer Pass program

As part of the program, high school students between the ages of 14 and 19 can workout for free over the summer at any of its locations across the US and Canada. That includes all five Hawaii locations. The program runs from May 15 through August 31.
"At Planet Fitness, it's our continued mission as the leader in fitness to provide high school students free access to our more than 2,400 locations in the U.S. and Canada to start and stick with a health and fitness journey. Research shows that teens are struggling with overall wellness, and this is one of the many reasons why the High School Summer Pass program is so important," said Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau in a press release.
Hawaii high schoolers can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to pre-register. That pre-registration comes with a reminder to formally sign up when the program officially kicks off on Monday, May 15. Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club, officials said.
Here is where all of the Planet Fitness gyms are located in Hawaii:
Planet Fitness Ala Moana, Ala Moana Center, 1450 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu
