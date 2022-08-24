Plan in the works to repair H-1 Freeway overpass plagued by accidents

Large trucks have hit the Gulick Avenue overpass in Kalihi many times, causing damage and snarling traffic. But this overpass is about to get some major work on it. Thanks to federal money -- to make it high enough so that oversized trucks won't hit it anymore.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is expected to receive about $2.5 billion from the Federal Infrastructure Act that will spread out over the next five years. The largest share, about $1.2 billion, will go to improvements on state highways.
It's all part of a $3.6-million project to rehab the H-1 Freeway, from Salt Lake Boulevard to the Airport Viaduct.
Some residents, however, say they are concerned about traffic and a pedestrian walk way planned for the overpass.
“Now its going to be a concern for us have all these pedestrians crossing over this private property driveway. And that is our concern is it going to increase the problems from this big wide bridge to this narrow pedestrian bridge. And then the traffic right. How is the traffic going to be flowing with the school,” said Cheryl, a Kalihi resident who said she has lived in the area for 36 years.
“It is a good thing for the Kalihi side, for our school we are near the bridge. It's for the safety of our keiki and our community,” said Afioifo Pula-Faavale, who's worked at Kalihi Waena Elementary School for 20 years.
The Gulick Avenue overpass will be raised by six inches making it higher than the Kalihi Interchange Bridges, which never gets hit.
"When we start adjusting the length of this gulick overpass it allows us with these structural improvements to increase the height of this structure as well. At this time is about 14 feet 3 inches. And because of that the bottom inch or two of this bridge gets hit weekly by trucks that are a little bit high that are going through this area," said Ed Sniffen with the Transportation Department.
The next step is the DOT has to advertise for bids. Once a contractor is selected, the construction should take up to six months to complete. During that building, Gulick avenue will be closed for three months.
