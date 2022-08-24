 Skip to main content
Plan in the works to repair H-1 Freeway overpass plagued by accidents

Gulick Avenue Overpass to be Raised

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is expected to receive about $2.5 billion from the Federal Infrastructure Act that will spread out over the next five years. The largest share, about $1.2 billion, will go to improvements on state highways.

Large trucks have hit the Gulick Avenue overpass in Kalihi many times, causing damage and snarling traffic. But this overpass is about to get some major work, thanks to that federal money, to make it high enough so that oversized trucks won't hit it anymore.

